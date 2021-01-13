Celo Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00005748 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $259.56 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00109890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00247276 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

