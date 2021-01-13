Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.16

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $10.06. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 57,221 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $236,000.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

