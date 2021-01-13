Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 371,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

