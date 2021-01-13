CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.99

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$60.99 and last traded at C$60.99, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$515.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

