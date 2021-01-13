CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 20th (OTCMKTS:CBAHU)

CBRE Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CBAHU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. CBRE Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CBRE Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAHU opened at $10.66 on Wednesday.

Get CBRE Acquisition alerts:

About CBRE Acquisition

There is no company description available for CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.