Catex Token Price Up 24.2% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Catex Token has a market cap of $285,643.48 and approximately $881.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00374590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.17 or 0.04311940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

