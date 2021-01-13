Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.30.

Catalent stock opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

