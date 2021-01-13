Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,943,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,391 shares of company stock worth $17,032,147 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

