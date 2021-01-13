Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading Up 6.1%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 501,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 314,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.02 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Casa Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

