Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $276.00. The company traded as high as $292.44 and last traded at $288.44. 1,981,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,681,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.13.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $13,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,783,839 shares of company stock worth $674,898,790. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.66 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.80 and a 200-day moving average of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.