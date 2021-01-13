Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $276.00. The company traded as high as $295.15 and last traded at $291.88, with a volume of 37068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.44.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $13,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total transaction of $80,652.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,783,839 shares of company stock valued at $674,898,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.21. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.