Cartesi Market Capitalization Achieves $10.31 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $2.23 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00107764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00240765 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,072.28 or 0.88814010 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,466,654 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

