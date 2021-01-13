Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAST. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.58. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 318.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

