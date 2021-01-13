Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 85 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $361.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,520. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

