Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 250,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,685. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

