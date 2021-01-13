Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.81

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.02. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2019, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 469 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.