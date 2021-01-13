CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $532.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) (LON:CTH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 528.06 ($6.90), with a volume of 2895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £583.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CareTech Holdings PLC (CTH.L) Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adults Services segment offers learning disabilities, mental health, autism and aspergers, physical disabilities, and brain injury rehabilitation services.

