Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRDF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $627.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at $568,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

