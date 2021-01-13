Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CRDF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 1,033,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

