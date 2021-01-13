Cardano Market Cap Hits $9.05 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.05 billion and $2.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016745 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00093499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008266 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

