Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $1.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 59,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $923.39 million, a P/E ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.