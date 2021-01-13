Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Down 93.1% in December

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

CSU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.48. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The firm had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

