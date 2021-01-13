Capital One Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $111.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.