Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $23.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.93 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,232 shares of company stock worth $3,050,190. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.