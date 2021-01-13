Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cantel Medical by 271.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

