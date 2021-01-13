Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMD. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE CMD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

