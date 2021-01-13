Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.70. 777,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 801,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$325.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 30.52, a current ratio of 30.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

