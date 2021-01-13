Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

