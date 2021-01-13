CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.17. CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$7.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Limited, a mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Wabowden, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011.

