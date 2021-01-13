Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.55. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

