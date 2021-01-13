Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 147341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.55.

Specifically, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.55.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3,810.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

