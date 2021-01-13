Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

IVN stock opened at C$7.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,048.57. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at C$590,335.02.

About Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

