Canaccord Genuity Raises Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $23.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CURLF. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,288. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

