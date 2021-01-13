Canaccord Genuity Raises AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$21.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AT. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.35. The company had a trading volume of 356,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,563. The firm has a market capitalization of C$916.13 million and a P/E ratio of 555.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.60 million. Analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) news, Director Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$424,800. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,646 in the last ninety days.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

