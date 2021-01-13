Canaccord Genuity Increases Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $11.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $7.60 on Monday. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

