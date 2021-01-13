Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

