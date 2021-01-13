Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,443. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.