Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. 3,244,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.