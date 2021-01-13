Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,858,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,445,000 after buying an additional 120,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 8,119,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.