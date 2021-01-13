Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

