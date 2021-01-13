Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Price Up 7%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 153,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 151,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

CLXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

