Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CALT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,676. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $719.07 million and a P/E ratio of -21.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

