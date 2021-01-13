Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BY stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

