Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25.

