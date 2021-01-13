Burst Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $6,038.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,073,246 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

