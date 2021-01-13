Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AB. ValuEngine upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

