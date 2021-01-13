Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $348.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

