Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

