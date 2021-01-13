Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. 7,625,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

