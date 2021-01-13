Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,983,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,063. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.